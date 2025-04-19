Spencer Dinwiddie News: Hardly plays in season-ending loss

Dinwiddie finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over four minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Memphis.

Dinwiddie logged six total minutes across Dallas' two games in the Play-In tournament but didn't tally any stats. In 2024-25, Dinwiddie made 79 regular-season appearances, including 30 starts, and averaged 11.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27.0 minutes.