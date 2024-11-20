Stanley Umude News: Excellent in G League

Umude logged 27 points (11-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during the Herd's 121-109 loss to the Skyforce on Tuesday.

After very few minutes with the Milwaukee Bucks, Umude has been sent down to their G League affiliate. The Herd have been struggling to get results, but Umude's 27-point log is a promising indication he can help his G League team get back on track. With him cleaning up his turnovers (six on Tuesday) and a bit more chemistry, Umude is in line to help the Herd finally get their first win in G League action this season.