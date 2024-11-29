Stephen Curry Injury: Practices Friday, iffy for Saturday

Coach Steve Kerr said Friday that Curry (knees) participated during practice and will be questionable for Saturday's matchup versus the Suns, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry was held out of Wednesday's loss to the Thunder due to bilateral knee pain, though Kerr said he is "feeling better" ahead of Saturday's contest, according to Gordon. The superstar has been a mainstay on the injury report due to knee and ankle issues, but he has missed only four regular-season outings thus far. If Curry remains sidelined, Brandin Podziemski should receive an increased role, while Buddy Hield and Gary Payton are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.