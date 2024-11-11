Stephen Curry News: Goes for 36 points Sunday

Curry finished with 36 points (13-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 win over the Thunder.

Curry carried the Warriors to a huge win Sunday against one of the best teams in the Western Conference with a dazzling display of offense, including draining a season-high seven three-pointers. The star floor general has been on a tear since returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, averaging 24.8 points and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from three-point range in that span.