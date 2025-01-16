Stephen Curry News: Leading scorer in Wednesday's win

Curry racked up a game-high 31 points (10-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 victory over Minnesota.

Eight of those points came in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter, as Curry fended off a comeback attempt from the Timberwolves. The two-time MVP has scored in double digits and drained multiple three-pointers in 11 straight appearances, averaging 24.8 points, 5.7 assists, 5.2 threes, 4.9 boards and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.