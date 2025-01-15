Talen Horton-Tucker Injury: Leaves early Wednesday

Horton-Tucker suffered a left knee injury during Wednesday's game against Atlanta and will not return, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He went scoreless (0-1 3Pt) with one turnover over his three minutes of court time.

Horton-Tucker appeared to sustain the injury when he slipped on a wet spot on the court. The sixth-year wing has been holding down a minor role in the Chicago rotation this season, averaging 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.3 minutes per contest over his 33 appearances heading into Wednesday.