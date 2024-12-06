Fantasy Basketball
Talen Horton-Tucker News: Leads bench with 13 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 10:44am

Horton-Tucker totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's 139-124 win over the Spurs.

Horton-Tucker didn't see much playing time off the bench at the start of the 2024-25 regular season, but he has carved out a more consistent role for himself as of late. He has played at least 14 minutes in each of his last six outings, and over that span, he has averaged 13.8 points on 65.2 percent shooting, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 16.7 minutes per contest.

