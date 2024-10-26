Taurean Prince News: Sniffs double-double

Prince ended Friday's 133-122 loss to the Bulls with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes.

Prince has done a good job starting in place of Khris Middleton (ankle) to open the campaign, scoring in double digits and contributing in peripheral categories in his first two appearances. The three-point shooting deserves a mention as well, as Prince has gone 5-for-6 from beyond the arc in those two contests. The efficiency will regress at some point, but he's doing a solid job in a starting role, meaning his fantasy upside will gain a slight boost on a short-term basis until Middleton is ready to return.