Taurean Prince News: Solid output in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Prince posted 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 win over the 76ers.

Prince got the start at small forward in this season opener with Khris Middleton (ankle) sidelined, and the veteran was extremely efficient, missing just one of his shots while playing a complementary role in an offense led by two superstars in Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Prince should remain in a starting role as long as Middleton remains sidelined, and that should boost his fantasy upside, both in standard and category-based formats, as least on a short-term basis.

