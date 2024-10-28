Fantasy Basketball
Taylor Hendricks headshot

Taylor Hendricks Injury: Suffers serious injury Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 28, 2024 at 9:05pm

Hendricks suffered a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle in Monday's matchup against Dallas. There is currently no timetable set for his return, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hendricks was carried out of the game on a stretcher after posting two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 21 minutes. The club is expected to update the 20-year-old's status in the coming days, though the forward should not be expected back on the court anytime soon. With Hendricks out, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski are candidates for more playing time.

Taylor Hendricks
Utah Jazz
