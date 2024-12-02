Terance Mann News: Efficient performance Sunday

Mann ended with 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 win over the Nuggets.

Mann made the most of his 25 minutes off the bench and was one of the Clippers' best players in this game, missing just one of his shots from the field en route to his best scoring mark of the season. Mann has scored in double digits in three of his last five games, but his fantasy upside will remain capped as long as he continues to come off the bench for the Clippers.