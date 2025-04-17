Terence Davis News: Sees just two minutes

Davis ended Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Mavericks with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across two minutes.

Davis, who joined the Kings on a one-year deal on April 8, saw a total of 10 minutes between the regular season and playoffs. Prior to that, Davis was with the G League's Wisconsin Herd, averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range.