Terrence Shannon News: Idle to end Summer League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Shannon (rest) did not appear in Saturday's 104-101 Summer League loss to the Rockets.

Shannon sat out the Timberwolves' semifinal loss, marking his second straight absence to close out Summer League. The wing's last appearance came Tuesday against the Pistons, when he tallied 24 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

