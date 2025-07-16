Terrence Shannon News: Sitting out vs. Suns
Shannon (rest) is out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Suns, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Wednesday is the second part of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set, so it's not shocking to see Shannon receive the day off after dropping 24 points in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 89-73 win over the Pistons. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker heading to Atlanta this offseason, Shannon is looking to handle a more stable role in Minnesota's rotation in 2025-26.
