Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Sitting out vs. Suns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Shannon (rest) is out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Suns, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday is the second part of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set, so it's not shocking to see Shannon receive the day off after dropping 24 points in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 89-73 win over the Pistons. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker heading to Atlanta this offseason, Shannon is looking to handle a more stable role in Minnesota's rotation in 2025-26.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now