Terry Rozier News: Posts 17 points from bench

Rozier finished Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Raptors with 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and five assists across 29 minutes.

The Heat are choosing to continue with a backcourt of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, but it's hard to stem Rozier's flow of production as the first guard off the bench. He lost the starting gig after a two-game injury absence, and it's unclear if the Heat will revert to a scheme where Rozier returns and Herro slides back to his customary role as shooting guard. Miami has gone an even 2-2 in the current scenario.