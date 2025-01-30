Terry Rozier News: Under federal investigation

Rozier is under federal investigation for potentially cooperating in an illegal sports betting scheme in 2023 while with the Hornets, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports. A statement by NBA spokesman Mike Bass noted "The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation."

While it's encouraging the NBA conducted its own investigation and found no wrongdoing, this is a situation that needs to be monitored after Jontay Porter received a lifetime ban in April 2024 for violating the league's gaming rules. Miami's next game is Saturday in San Antonio. At the time of Haynes' report, there's no information regarding whether or not Rozier will be available for the weekend's matchup.