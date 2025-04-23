T.J. McConnell News: Makes most of minutes

McConnell closed with six points (3-8 FG), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Bucks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

McConnell, who has been used sparingly behind Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard so far, has certainly made the most of his limited run. Through two games against the Bucks, the veteran guard is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals in just 15.5 minutes per contest.