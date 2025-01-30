Fantasy Basketball
T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell News: Strong showing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

McConnell finished Wednesday's 133-119 victory over Detroit with 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes off the bench.

The veteran guard hasn't played more than 21 minutes in a game since Dec. 22, while the 14 points represented his best scoring effort since he erupted for 30 against the Hornets on Dec. 8. McConnell's consistent defensive production has kept him on the deep-league fantasy radar, however. He's recorded at least one steal in six straight games, averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 boards and 1.7 steals during that span in just 17.3 minutes a contest.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
