T.J. McConnell News: Strong showing off bench

McConnell finished Wednesday's 133-119 victory over Detroit with 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes off the bench.

The veteran guard hasn't played more than 21 minutes in a game since Dec. 22, while the 14 points represented his best scoring effort since he erupted for 30 against the Hornets on Dec. 8. McConnell's consistent defensive production has kept him on the deep-league fantasy radar, however. He's recorded at least one steal in six straight games, averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 boards and 1.7 steals during that span in just 17.3 minutes a contest.