Tobias Harris News: Modest performance in Game 6 loss

Harris totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris was serviceable but failed to reach any great heights as the Pistons were eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of the Knicks. Although his numbers haven't been outstanding this season, Harris was an invaluable addition to a young Detroit squad that ended up exceeding most expectations. While his role is likely to regress slightly next season, he will once again be a key piece as the Pistons look to build on an impressive 2024-25 campaign.