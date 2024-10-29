Tobias Harris News: Struggles continue Monday

Harris had nine points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 106-98 loss to the Heat.

Harris fell one point short of a double-double, albeit one with very little fanfare. The veteran continues to play significant minutes for his new team, providing them with a veteran on-court presence. However, his playing time is yet to translate into fantasy value, a source of frustration for anyone who spent a fifth-round pick on him in drafts. Although he is not living up to expectations, managers would be wise to hold the veteran, perhaps looking to move him if and when he strings together a handful of noteworthy performances.