Toumani Camara Injury: Getting imaging on right foot

Head coach Chauncey Billups said after Friday's 140-99 loss to the Jazz that Camara underwent imaging on his right foot, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Camara was ruled out for the rest of Friday's game after injuring his right foot in the first quarter. The results of the imaging will dictate Camara's recovery time, and if the second-year forward is forced to sit out for an extended period of time, that would open the door for more minutes for Deni Avdija, Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert. Camara started in the first 22 games of the 2024-25 regular season and entered Friday's game averaging 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals over 31.0 minutes per contest.