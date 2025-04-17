Trae Young Injury: Likely to play vs. Miami
Young (Achilles) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young's streak of probable tags ahead of games continues ahead of the Play-In Game showdown with Miami on Friday. The superstar guard is coming off a 28-point performance in the disappointing loss to the Magic, where he was ejected after being assessed a second technical foul.
