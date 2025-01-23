Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young News: Available vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Young (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young will be available to take on the Raptors in Thursday's matchup, giving the Hawks a better chance of coming out on top at home. The superstar guard is coming off a less-than-stellar performance for his standards against the Pistons, finishing with only 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Still, he'll be facing a Toronto squad that has won only 11 games this season, meaning there could be a big game coming from the 26-year-old.

