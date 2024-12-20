Trae Young News: Fifth straight double-double

Young supplied 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 16 assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 overtime loss to San Antonio.

The star point guard was nursing a sore Achilles coming into the game, but Young looked 100 percent healthy as he delivered his fifth straight double-double and 20th of the season in 27 appearances. He's drained multiple threes in 10 of his last 11 games, averaging 20.7 points, 13.0 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.3 steals during that span.