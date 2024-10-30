Trae Young News: Game-high 35 points Wednesday

Young finished Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Wizards with 35 points (12-28 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 15 assists, four rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes.

It was a nice bounce-back effort from Young on Wednesday after shooting just 2-for-15 from the field during Monday's loss to Washington. He logged his fourth double-double of the 2024-25 regular season and led both teams in both scoring and assists. He's shooting just 30 percent from three-point range, but he's made up for it at the free throw line where he is shooting at a 90.6 percent clip. Young and the Hawks will travel back to Atlanta to host the Kings on Friday.