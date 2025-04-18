Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Young (Achilles) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been a mainstay on the injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, though he'll shake off a probable tag and suit up in Friday's elimination game. The star point guard has averaged 27.8 points, 10.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 36.2 minutes per contest in his last five appearances.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now