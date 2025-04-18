Trae Young News: Good to go Friday

Young (Achilles) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been a mainstay on the injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, though he'll shake off a probable tag and suit up in Friday's elimination game. The star point guard has averaged 27.8 points, 10.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 36.2 minutes per contest in his last five appearances.