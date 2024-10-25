Trae Young News: Hangs 38 points on Hornets

Young closed with 38 points (11-24 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over 41 minutes during Friday's 125-120 win over the Hornets.

Young stuffed the stat sheet Friday, posting game highs in points, assists and steals. However, he did turn the ball over seven times. The 26-year-old is off to a fantastic start to the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 34 points, 11 assists and 6.5 rebounds across the first two games. Though it's unclear if he'll retain this pace, Young looks to be making a push for his first All-NBA berth since 2021-22.