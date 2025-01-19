Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Pops for game-high 28 in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Young closed Saturday's 119-115 overtime victory over the Celtics with 28 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes.

After sitting out the back half of a back-to-back Wednesday due to sore ribs, the veteran point guard returned to lead all scorers on the night while delivering his 26th double-double of the season. Young has scored at least 20 points in all seven of his January appearances, averaging 28.4 points, 10.7 assists, 3.4 threes, 2.7 boards and 1.4 steals to begin the month.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
