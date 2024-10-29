Trae Young News: Struggles from field Monday

Young closed with 14 points (2-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to the Wizards.

On the surface, the stat line looks good since Young handed out double-digit assists for the third time in four contests while ending just two rebounds shy of a triple-double. However, the shooting woes can't be overlooked, and the star floor general would've had an even worse scoring effort hadn't it been for his nine trips to the charity stripe. Young opened the season with back-to-back games reaching the 30-point mark, but he's been trending in the wrong direction over the last two contests.