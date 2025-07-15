Tre Johnson Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday
Johnson won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the 76ers due to right hamstring tightness, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Johnson will miss his first Summer League matchup due to a hamstring issue. The 19-year-old is considered day-to-day, and his next opportunity to feature will come Wednesday against the Jazz.
