Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 15, 2025 at 5:55pm

Johnson won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the 76ers due to right hamstring tightness, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Johnson will miss his first Summer League matchup due to a hamstring issue. The 19-year-old is considered day-to-day, and his next opportunity to feature will come Wednesday against the Jazz.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
