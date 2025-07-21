Despite a rough shooting night in his debut against Bronny James , Jr. and the Los Angeles Lakers, Flagg, who finished with 10 points on 5-for-21 shooting (0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) in 32 minutes, stuffed the stat sheet in other areas to help his squad

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft certainly displayed the type of all-around versatility and competitive edge that should have him earning minutes early and often in Dallas. As Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL in his left knee, Flagg has the opportunity to operate as a lead playmaker on a team that features Anthony Davis , Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II, to name a few. In fantasy terms, that would likely mean a multi-positional characterization, assuming he gets the majority of his playing time in the frontcourt (SF/PF).

In addition to looking at how these rookies played and what their projected roles could be as they prepare for an 82-game season, we'll talk a little bit about their impact on the fantasy side of things. Without further ado, let's get started.

With the 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas behind us, it's time to recap the performances that stood out among the rookie class, whether good or bad. We will discuss higher-profile names and what their debuts looked like, as well as a handful of later first-round picks who popped over the course of the tournament.

With the 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas behind us, it's time to recap the performances that stood out among the rookie class, whether good or bad. We will discuss higher-profile names and what their debuts looked like, as well as a handful of later first-round picks who popped over the course of the tournament.

In addition to looking at how these rookies played and what their projected roles could be as they prepare for an 82-game season, we'll talk a little bit about their impact on the fantasy side of things. Without further ado, let's get started.

Top Rookie Performances from 2025 NBA Summer League

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft certainly displayed the type of all-around versatility and competitive edge that should have him earning minutes early and often in Dallas. As Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL in his left knee, Flagg has the opportunity to operate as a lead playmaker on a team that features Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II, to name a few. In fantasy terms, that would likely mean a multi-positional characterization, assuming he gets the majority of his playing time in the frontcourt (SF/PF).

Despite a rough shooting night in his debut against Bronny James, Jr. and the Los Angeles Lakers, Flagg, who finished with 10 points on 5-for-21 shooting (0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) in 32 minutes, stuffed the stat sheet in other areas to help his squad earn a two-point victory. He added six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block while only turning it over once, demonstrating the ability to stay focused under tremendous pressure with his shot not falling.

Two days later, the former Duke phenom made up for his lack of offensive output in the opener by erupting for 31 points on 10-for-21 shooting with three made 3s on nine attempts, and an 8-of-13 mark at the stripe. Flagg was assertive, even with his looks from behind the arc, and mixed powerful drives to the basket with great touch and a solid midrange jumper that he knocked down with confidence. The next day, Dallas announced he'd be sitting out the rest of Summer League.

Although the Mavericks have a deep roster of veterans, Flagg will have a major role for a team with championship aspirations in 2025-26, simply because he's that good of a player. He can score at all three levels, rebound, pass and defend, and he'll do it with a relentless motor.

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Harper, like Flagg and other top prospects, was shut down after just two outings in the Vegas Summer League. In 22.1 minutes per game, the second overall pick averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals on 35.7 / 12.5 / 78.6 shooting splits, along with 3.5 turnovers. He hadn't played basketball in about four months and missed the California Classic because of a minor groin injury. The efficiency and turnovers can mostly be chalked up to rust, as the former Rutgers star tallied slashes of 48.4 / 33.3 / 75.0 with 2.4 turnovers on a 28.9 percent usage rate (USG%) across 29 games during his lone collegiate campaign.

Regardless of the stats from such a small sample size, Harper absolutely looked like he belonged out there, and a huge block he made to stop a 3-on-1 breakaway could become the norm in San Antonio. He was locked in on defense even in limited action, and he impressed with his speed and burst when attacking and pressuring the rim, which resulted in 7.0 free-throw attempts a night.

Harper will get every opportunity to grow and produce alongside the Spurs' core of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. He'll be another ball-handler with great size (6-foot-6, 213 lbs) and a stellar feel for the game, and with better spacing in the NBA, Harper should develop into an above-average 3-point shooter.

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Edgecombe participated in one game at the Salt Lake City SL before suiting up for one outing in the 2K26 SL in Las Vegas. After dropping 28 points and 10 rebounds in his debut in SLC, the explosive guard finished with 15 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block against two turnovers in 30 minutes in Vegas.

Edgecombe showcased his elite athleticism on offense and defense, combining ferocious dunks with dynamic finishes around the rim while totaling four steals and three blocks over the course of his two appearances. He dished out four helpers in each game, too, signaling his willingness and ability to find teammates and read the floor.

Among a talented Philly backcourt consisting of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes, Edgecombe's defensive intensity/versatility and all-around skillset will make it difficult for coach Nick Nurse to keep him off the hardwood. However, the soon-to-be 20-year-old has to continue to improve his 3-point stroke and consistency, as he went 2-for-13 (16.7%) across both games. Once he can prove he's at least an average shooter from long range, the Bahamas native will force harder closeouts and tighter coverages from opponents, allowing him access to drives where he can set up buckets for himself and others.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Knueppel's Summer League debut wasn't anything to write home about, as he finished with five points on 1-for-8 shooting. But the fourth overall pick in 2025 responded with four straight outings of at least 16 points, concluding his MVP-winning run with a team-high 21 points in the title matchup. Through five games, he averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 boards, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.7 mpg, and his +16 plus-minus rating ranked third among all players in Vegas for the 6-0 NBA 2K26 Summer League Champion Charlotte Hornets.

The overall 3-point accuracy (34.3%) might not scream sharpshooter, something Knueppel was known for at Duke when he shot 40.6% from 3 last year, but if you take out his debut where he was 0-for-5 from downtown, the wing hit 12 of his 30 attempts (40.0%) over the next four contests. Expect better, cleaner looks when he's sharing the court with LaMelo Ball in 2025-26.

The important thing is, Knueppel showed he's got a lot more to his game than just catching fire from the 3-point line. He showed incredible court awareness, a high basketball IQ and a propensity to make winning plays by positioning himself in the right spots. The Wisconsin native will contribute in a myriad of ways for a Charlotte team that's looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz

Bailey bounced back from an 8-point, 7-rebound outing where he shot 3-for-13 (1-5 3Pt) in his debut at Summer League in Utah. He dropped 18 points on 50% shooting (7-14 FG) with three made triples on five attempts, and grabbed seven rebounds again while handing out three assists against no miscues in his second and final game.

With all the pre-draft noise behind him, Bailey stood out with his smooth shot-making, motor and aggressiveness on the glass, and he had a smile on while doing so. He out-hustled several Memphis defenders on four big offensive rebounds, two of which resulted in emphatic dunks for the fifth overall pick, and one that he turned into a beautiful step-back jumper off one foot.

Utah saw the talent and potential Bailey possesses that could make him an alpha scorer in the NBA one day, and they're perfectly content with letting the 18-year-old get as many minutes as possible while he grows and develops with the rest of their young core.

Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards