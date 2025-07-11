Tre Johnson News: Impresses in Summer League debut

Johnson generated 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes of Friday's 103-84 Summer League loss to the Suns.

Johnson's calling card is his scoring ability, and it was on full display in his first taste of NBA action. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Johnson knocked down over 50 percent of his field goal attempts and finished second on the team in scoring. Johnson is expected to compete with Marcus Smart, Blake Wesley and Cam Whitmore for reserve guard minutes.