Tre Mann Injury: To miss remainder of season

Mann (back) has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024-25 season, Spencer Percy of Buzz Beat Podcast reports.

Mann is expected to need surgery on his back to repair a disc, effectively ending his season. The Hornets have gotten used to playing without the 23-year-old, as he hasn't seen any game action since Nov. 21, but this is still another big loss for the club, who will continue to rely on Vasilije Micic and two-way players KJ Simpson and Isaiah Wong in the backcourt.