Tre Mann News: Pops for 24 points off bench

Mann chipped in 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 victory over the Rockets.

Mann continued his strong play from the preseason, pouring in 24 points off the bench. He has emerged as an early-season contender for waiver wire add of the season, especially if he can continue to put the ball in the basket. Brandon Miller left the game with a hip concern, affording Mann some extra run down the stretch. Although Miller's injury doesn't appear to be too serious, if he misses any time going forward, Mann could continue to reap the benefits.