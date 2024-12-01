Trevelin Queen Injury: Sidelined due to injury

Queen (undisclosed) was inactive in Sunday's 108-94 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Queen sat out after making eight consecutive G League starts and leading his team with an average of 23.1 points per game. Queen is now questionable for upcoming clashes due to the issue. The two-way player's absence is a minor blow for Orlando given that he hasn't been a regular option for the NBA team, but it significantly reduces Osceola's power, with Alex Morales gaining playing time in his place.