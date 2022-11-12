NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at LAC (-2), O/U: 212

UTA (-3.5) at WAS, O/U: 222

BOS (-9) at DET, O/U: 223.5

TOR at IND (-1), O/U: 228.5

ATL at PHI (-3.5), O/U: 221

CHA at MIA (-10), O/U: 215

HOU at NOP (-10.5), O/U: 230

POR at DAL (-5), O/U: 214.5

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

WAS - Kristaps Porzingis (groin): Probable

Taj Gibson (neck): Doubtful

Delon Wright (hamstring), Bradley Beal (COVID-19): OUT

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring): Questionable

Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Marvin Bagley (knee): Questionable

TOR - Khem Birch (knee): Questionable

Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle): OUT

IND - Trevelin Queen (knee): Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Onyeka Okongwu (personal): OUT

PHI - Paul Reed (knee): Questionable

James Harden (foot): OUT

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable

Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Tyler Herro (ankle): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee): OUT

NOP - Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle), Jerami Grant (ankle): Probable

Keon Johnson (hip), Jusuf Nurkic (thigh), Shaedon Sharpe (finger): Questionable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT

DAL - Christian Wood (knee): Probable

Davis Bertans (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($9,600) at Mavericks

Lillard sat the last game for rest but is expected to go against the Mavs. He missed five of the last seven games, but he has been stellar when on the court, averaging 28.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, going over 50 DK points in three of seven games. He should be able to get his offense going against a Mavs team that allows opponents to shoot an average of 47.7 percent from the field.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,700) vs. Rockets

Ingram averages 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He has a great chance to excel against the Rockets, who give up an average of 117.8 points while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.5 percent from the field, the second-highest in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($7,900) at Pacers

Barnes has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who are yielding 118.4 points per game, which is third most in the league. They also allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field, which is the sixth-highest in the league. Barnes averages 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists and is up for more offensive opportunities with Siakam out of the lineup.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,100) vs. Hornets

Butler went off for 35 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals for a total of 64 DK points in the Heat's last game against the Hornets. He should be able to keep up the strong play against a Hornets team that remains shorthanded at the wings.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,100) vs. Hawks

Embiid averages 27.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 blocks over 34 minutes per game. He topped 45 DK points in both games since returning from a three-game absence. He must continue to lead the offense with James Harden out of the lineup, and he has an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, who give up 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, which is third most in the league.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,100) at Pistons

Tatum turned in 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a home win over the Nuggets on Friday. He averages 31.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, and he has gone over 45 DK points in 11 of 12 games. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up an average of 118.3 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Gabe Vincent, Heat ($4,600) vs. Hornets

Vincent averages 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per game. He topped 20 DK points in the last five games, and he has a chance to pick up a few extra points as the Hornets give up the sixth most free-throw attempts per game.

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,300) at Pistons

White totaled 10 points, one rebound, four assists and a block in 24 minutes off the bench on Friday. Whether starting or coming off the bench, White plays a vital role for the Celtics. He has a chance to pad his stats against the Pistons, who are giving up 19.8 turnovers per game, which is fourth most in the league.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,100) at Pistons

Williams logged 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes on Friday night against the Nuggets. He started the last three games and is expected to remain in the starting lineup as long as Malcolm Brogdon is sidelined. Williams has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the fifth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Larry Nance, Pelicans ($4,600) vs. Rockets

Nance is coming off a quiet outing in his first game back from a one-game absence, but he is averaging 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23 minutes per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who surrender an average of 11.5 offensive rebounds per game.

Nick Richards, Hornets ($3,800) at Heat

Richards averages 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. He totaled more than 18 DK points in four of his last five games.

