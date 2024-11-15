Trevelin Queen News: Active in G League defeat

Queen recorded 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's 107-98 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Queen continued his strong run of form by scoring more than 20 points for the fourth time in a row for Osceola. Additionally, the two-way player logged his most rebounds in the current campaign, raising his average to 6.5 rebounds per game. He'll likely continue to play a regular role in the G League throughout the 2024-25 season.