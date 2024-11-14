Trevelin Queen News: Continues hot scoring in G League

Queen logged 27 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes Thursday in the G League Osceola Magic's 128-105 win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Queen is back with Orlando on a two-way contract for the second straight season and is expected to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League in 2024-25. Through his first three appearances with Osceola, Queen is averaging 29.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 4.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 33.7 minutes.