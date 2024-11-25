Trevelin Queen News: Drains four triples in G League

Queen finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes Monday in the G League Osceola Magic's 100-98 victory over the Texas Legends.

Queen had a strong shooting night from downtown, but he also led the team in turnovers with five. He's been one of Osceola's more reliable scoring options in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 24.3 points in seven games. Queen is signed to a two-way deal with Orlando, but he's made just two appearances with the parent club this season and should continue to see ample playing time in the G League.