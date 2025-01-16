Trevelin Queen News: Shows fast hands off bench

Queen finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and four steals across 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-93 loss to Milwaukee.

The four steals tied Queen's career high, a mark he set as a rookie in 2021-22 with the Rockets. The 27-year-old has taken on a significant role in the Magic's injury-ravaged backcourt over the last few weeks, playing 20-plus minutes in seven of his last 11 appearances dating back to Dec. 23 while averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 assists, 2.0 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.2 threes in 20.5 minutes a contest.