Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Scores 11 in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 9:27am

Da Silva supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-94 victory over Washington.

With Paolo Banchero (oblique) on the shelf, Da Silva made his fifth straight start, and he certainly held his own. Banchero is expected to miss several weeks of action, making Da Silva an intriguing player to watch. In seven appearances this season, Da Silva has averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
