Tristan da Silva News: Scores 11 in start

Da Silva supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-94 victory over Washington.

With Paolo Banchero (oblique) on the shelf, Da Silva made his fifth straight start, and he certainly held his own. Banchero is expected to miss several weeks of action, making Da Silva an intriguing player to watch. In seven appearances this season, Da Silva has averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes.