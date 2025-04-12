Fantasy Basketball
Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Another quality bench outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Vukcevic finished with 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Friday's 119-89 loss to Chicago.

Vukcevic was Washington's leading bench scorer during Friday's blowout loss and has now tallied double-digit points in back-to-back contests. Vukcevic has shown the potential to be a floor-spacing center, as he's shooting 35.4 percent on 2.8 three-point attempts per contest this season.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
