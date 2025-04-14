Tristan Vukcevic News: Career-best game in Miami

Vukcevic logged 28 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 39 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 119-118 victory over the Heat.

The double-double was the first of his career, while the 28 points were also a personal best for Vukcevic, topping the 24 points he produced Wednesday against the Sixers. The second-year center saw plenty of run to close out the season, and over his last 10 appearances he averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 blocks in 23.3 minutes a contest.