Tristan Vukcevic News: Efficient 17 points in start

Vukcevic had 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two blocks over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to Utah.

Making his first start of the season and the fifth of his career, Vukcevic scored 17 points in his second straight game and swatted a team-high two shots. The rebuilding Wizards opted to give the Vukcevic a look in the first unit amid a losing season late in 2023-24 as well, so there's reason to believe the second-year big man can stick with the starters going forward to finish 2024-25. Dating back to last year, Vukcevic has averaged 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 22.3 minutes over five career starting appearances.