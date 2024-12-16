Tristan Vukcevic News: Makes 2024-25 debut in G League

Vukcevic (knee) tallied 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one rebound across 16 minutes Sunday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 137-121 win over the Long Island Nets.

The two-way player made his season debut Sunday, after he hadn't suited up for the Wizards or the Go-Go at any point in 2024-25 since sustaining a left knee contusion at some point in November and requiring a ramp-up period before being deemed ready for game action. Though the Wizards are still without five other players due to injury, Vukcevic may end up sticking around in the G League for at least a few more games to get regular playing time before potentially becoming a rotation option for the NBA club.