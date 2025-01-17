Tristan Vukcevic News: Makes return in G League

Vukcevic recorded 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 20 minutes Thursday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 110-109 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Vukcevic had missed the Wizards' last five games with a right ankle sprain, but he returned to action with the G League club Thursday, then rejoined Washington ahead of its 130-123 loss to Phoenix later in the day. The second-year big man went unused in the loss to the Suns, and he'll most likely continue to find himself outside of the rotation at the NBA level in future contests.