Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Makes return in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Vukcevic recorded 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 20 minutes Thursday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 110-109 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Vukcevic had missed the Wizards' last five games with a right ankle sprain, but he returned to action with the G League club Thursday, then rejoined Washington ahead of its 130-123 loss to Phoenix later in the day. The second-year big man went unused in the loss to the Suns, and he'll most likely continue to find himself outside of the rotation at the NBA level in future contests.

Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards
