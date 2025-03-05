Tyler Herro Injury: Added to injury report

Herro is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Cleveland with a head cold, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro was a very late addition to the injury report and was not present at the morning shootaround, so that doesn't bode well for his status. Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jaime Jaquez (ankle) have already been ruled out and Davion Mitchell (quadriceps) is questionable, so the Heat may need to rely heavily on Alec Burks and Terry Rozier in the backcourt.