Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Another stellar showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:12am

Herro racked up 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 97-92 victory over the Jazz.

Herro surpassed the 20-point mark just for the second time over his last five games, but a relatively subpar stretch shouldn't erase how good the star guard has been this season. He's averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor since the beginning of January. Putting things into perspective, that's his lowest scoring average on a per-month basis this season.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now