Tyler Herro News: Continues to flourish

Herro finished with 34 points (12-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Lakers.

Herro's efficient shooting helped him record a team-high 34 points during Wednesday's loss. Although Jimmy Butler (suspension) could return to action in Miami's next outing, Herro's production shouldn't suffer greatly, as he has been able to maintain his prolific scoring on impressive efficiency with or without Butler in the lineup.