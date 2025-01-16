Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Continues to flourish

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Herro finished with 34 points (12-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Lakers.

Herro's efficient shooting helped him record a team-high 34 points during Wednesday's loss. Although Jimmy Butler (suspension) could return to action in Miami's next outing, Herro's production shouldn't suffer greatly, as he has been able to maintain his prolific scoring on impressive efficiency with or without Butler in the lineup.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now