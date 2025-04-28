Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Embarrassing performance Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Herro posted four points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Herro delivered arguably the worst game of his career as the Heat was bundled out of the playoffs in embarrassing fashion. Despite making it through the Play-In tournament, Miami will have to re-evaluate its roster during the offseason. While Herro has certainly proven himself to be an above-average scorer, it's fair to say he is not taking this team to the next level.

